LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has decreased by -11.06 compared to its previous closing price of 231.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPLA is $271.83, which is $61.86 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 78.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for LPLA on March 13, 2023 was 700.22K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stock saw a decrease of -18.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.78% for LPLA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $239 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LPLA, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.49. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 38,444 shares at the price of $246.20 back on Feb 27. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 154,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $9,464,734 using the latest closing price.

Audette Matthew J, the Chief Financial Officer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 7,111 shares at $246.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Audette Matthew J is holding 12,644 shares at $1,750,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.