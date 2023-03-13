Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Stock Records -25.24% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has seen a -30.02% decrease in the past week, with a -42.54% drop in the past month, and a -25.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.74% for LPCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.91% for LPCN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is above average at 6.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for LPCN is 86.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPCN on March 13, 2023 was 124.36K shares.

LPCN) stock’s latest price update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN)’s stock price has decreased by -26.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

The stock of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has seen a -30.02% decrease in the past week, with a -42.54% drop in the past month, and a -25.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.74% for LPCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.91% for LPCN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LPCN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

LPCN Trading at -37.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.30%, as shares sank -43.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN fell by -30.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4608. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw -22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Papapetropoulos Spyros, who purchase 21,739 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 22. After this action, Papapetropoulos Spyros now owns 21,739 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $10,217 using the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the CEO and President of Lipocine Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 1,478,090 shares at $29,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.