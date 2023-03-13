LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LX is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LX is $22.19, which is $0.77 above the current price. The public float for LX is 39.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LX on March 13, 2023 was 809.21K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stock saw a decrease of -26.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.32% and a quarterly a decrease of 24.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.18% for LX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LX, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -32.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -26.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.