Latch Inc. (LTCH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH)’s stock price has decreased by -27.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Latch Inc. (LTCH) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for LTCH is 128.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LTCH was 573.50K shares.

LTCH’s Market Performance

LTCH stock saw a decrease of -37.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.15% for Latch Inc. (LTCH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.04% for LTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -52.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTCH reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to LTCH, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

LTCH Trading at -39.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares sank -39.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH fell by -37.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7963. In addition, Latch Inc. saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-326.49 for the present operating margin

-14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latch Inc. stands at -402.13. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.