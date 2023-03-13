Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)’s stock price has decreased by -17.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KRBP is 15.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on March 13, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

KRBP’s Market Performance

The stock of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a -21.00% drop in the past month, and a -34.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.88% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for KRBP stock, with a simple moving average of -48.42% for the last 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.13%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1636. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.