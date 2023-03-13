Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a -9.10% decrease in the past week, with a -15.25% drop in the past month, and a -14.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for KIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.40% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KIM is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KIM is $23.79, which is $5.01 above the current price. The public float for KIM is 605.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIM on March 13, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 19.58. However, the company has seen a -9.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/15/21 that Kimco Realty to Buy Rival Weingarten Realty for About $3.9 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

KIM Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.