Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR)’s stock price has decreased by -11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 5.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KZR is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is $17.25, which is $13.36 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 54.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. On March 13, 2023, KZR’s average trading volume was 658.96K shares.

KZR’s Market Performance

The stock of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has seen a -17.88% decrease in the past week, with a -28.73% drop in the past month, and a -34.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for KZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.06% for KZR stock, with a simple moving average of -39.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KZR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to KZR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

KZR Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -28.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR fell by -17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -34.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.