KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 16.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEY is $19.45, which is $4.99 above the current price. The public float for KEY is 928.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on March 13, 2023 was 11.65M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has seen a -14.52% decrease for the week, with a -20.91% drop in the past month and a -9.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.06% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $16.50, previously predicting the price at $18.50. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to KEY, setting the target price at $20.36 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -19.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, KeyCorp saw -10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Mago Angela G, who sale 5,352 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Feb 02. After this action, Mago Angela G now owns 194,280 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $106,772 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, sale 5,200 shares at $17.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 64,139 shares at $91,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.