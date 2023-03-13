JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.11.

The public float for JPM is 2.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on March 13, 2023 was 9.93M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has increased by 2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 130.34. However, the company has experienced a -6.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Frank Founder Says JPMorgan Knew How Many Users Firm Had

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a -6.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.30% decline in the past month and a 1.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for JPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to JPM, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

JPM Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.47. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from HOBSON MELLODY L, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $134.53 back on Jan 19. After this action, HOBSON MELLODY L now owns 22,040 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $50,448 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 23,148 shares at $140.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 48,311 shares at $3,247,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.