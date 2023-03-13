Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $7.67, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 365.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on March 13, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a -13.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.58% decline in the past month and a 11.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -16.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bowles Gregory, who sale 42,151 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, Bowles Gregory now owns 32,851 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $210,755 using the latest closing price.

Bevirt JoeBen, the CEO and Chief Architect of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 29,434 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bevirt JoeBen is holding 59,406,823 shares at $147,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.