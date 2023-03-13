Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stock Faces 1.95% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has gone down by -12.49% for the week, with a -13.97% drop in the past month and a -22.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for JKHY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.01% for JKHY stock, with a simple moving average of -22.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is above average at 32.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for JKHY is 72.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JKHY on March 13, 2023 was 469.54K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has decreased by -8.82 compared to its previous closing price of 158.08. but the company has seen a -12.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JKHY, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.42. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Foss David B, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $188.11 back on Nov 22. After this action, Foss David B now owns 106,099 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $3,009,685 using the latest closing price.

Foss David B, the Board Chair & CEO of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 3,247 shares at $188.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Foss David B is holding 97,947 shares at $610,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.