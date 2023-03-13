IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IONQ stock has gone down by -7.71%, with a monthly decline of -2.99% and a quarterly plunge of -1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for IonQ Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) by analysts is $8.80, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.42% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of IONQ was 3.31M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

IONQ Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.