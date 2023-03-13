Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) by analysts is $24.25, which is $10.0 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 4.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LUNR was 1.01M shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 16.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LUNR’s Market Performance

LUNR’s stock has fallen by -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.10% and a quarterly rise of 57.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 75.00% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.22% for LUNR stock, with a simple moving average of 41.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LUNR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

LUNR Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 75.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.13%, as shares surge +54.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.73. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 56.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.