Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)’s stock price has decreased by -13.93 compared to its previous closing price of 18.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICPT is $23.79, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ICPT on March 13, 2023 was 825.56K shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT’s stock has seen a -22.05% decrease for the week, with a -22.31% drop in the past month and a 11.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.78% for ICPT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 30.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. Equity return is now at value -164.10, with 41.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.