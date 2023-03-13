Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)’s stock price has increased by 7.13 compared to its previous closing price of 280.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is above average at 5006.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for PODD is 69.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PODD on March 13, 2023 was 402.79K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stock saw an increase of 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly increase of -0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Insulet Corporation (PODD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for PODD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PODD, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PODD Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.70. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw 2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Alpuche Charles, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $290.90 back on Mar 09. After this action, Alpuche Charles now owns 45,584 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $1,163,600 using the latest closing price.

Petrovic Shacey, the Advisor of Insulet Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $276.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Petrovic Shacey is holding 58,205 shares at $4,149,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.