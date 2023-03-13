InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)’s stock price has increased by 2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INM is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The average price estimated by analysts for INM is $20.00, The public float for INM is 1.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. The average trading volume of INM on March 13, 2023 was 672.68K shares.

INM’s Market Performance

INM stock saw a decrease of -12.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.46% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.53% for INM stock, with a simple moving average of -83.25% for the last 200 days.

INM Trading at -37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.91%, as shares sank -43.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3660. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -46.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INM starting from ADAMS ERIC A, who purchase 14,160 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Apr 14. After this action, ADAMS ERIC A now owns 59,003 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,659 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ERIC A, the President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,560 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ADAMS ERIC A is holding 44,843 shares at $7,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.95 for the present operating margin

+6.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1707.32. Equity return is now at value -149.70, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.