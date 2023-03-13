Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IR is $63.77, which is $7.51 above the current price. The public float for IR is 404.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on March 13, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 55.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

IR’s Market Performance

IR’s stock has fallen by -8.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly rise of 2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.53% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.85. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.