Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

The public float for HYLN is 121.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HYLN was 1.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

HYLN’s Market Performance

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has experienced a -19.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.45% drop in the past month, and a -14.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.04% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -28.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -19.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.