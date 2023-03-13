Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.41.

The public float for HUT is 183.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUT on March 13, 2023 was 9.32M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HUT) stock’s latest price update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUT’s Market Performance

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has experienced a -19.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.40% drop in the past month, and a 18.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for HUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.80% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

HUT Trading at -22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -31.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6695. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 48.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.