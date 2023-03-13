Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 140.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/22 that Hilton Sees a New Golden Age of Travel. Can It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLT is $154.88, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 265.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for HLT on March 13, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT’s stock has seen a -8.13% decrease for the week, with a -9.45% drop in the past month and a -0.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.90. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Campbell Kristin Ann, who sold 32,863 shares at the price of $150.93 back on Feb 10. After this action, Campbell Kristin Ann now owns 221,037 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $4,959,947 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W sale 5,555 shares at $143.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 24,042 shares at $794,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value -143.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.