Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HOG stock has gone down by -18.31%, with a monthly decline of -21.52% and a quarterly plunge of -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Harley-Davidson Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.48% for HOG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is $52.00, which is $14.47 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 145.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOG on March 13, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 39.76. However, the company has seen a -18.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Harley-Davidson Stock Rides Higher on Strong Earnings Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

HOG Trading at -17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -19.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.08. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.88. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.