Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 5.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) by analysts is $8.50, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 51.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GPMT was 677.00K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

GPMT stock saw a decrease of -13.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.60% for GPMT stock, with a simple moving average of -36.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPMT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for GPMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GPMT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GPMT Trading at -17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT fell by -14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -19.43. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.