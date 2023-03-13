Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is $4.83, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on March 13, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has decreased by -11.08 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 36.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL’s stock has risen by 36.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.55% and a quarterly drop of -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.02% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

GOL Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +36.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.22 for the present operating margin

-20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -97.15. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.