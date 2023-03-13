Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has gone down by -21.05% for the week, with a -46.43% drop in the past month and a 757.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.13% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.76% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GNS is $19.20, which is $11.78 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.98% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on March 13, 2023 was 20.70M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. however, the company has experienced a -21.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has gone down by -21.05% for the week, with a -46.43% drop in the past month and a 757.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.13% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.76% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.76% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares sank -50.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +839.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -18.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 808.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.