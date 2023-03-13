GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WGS is $1.75, which is $1.41 above than the current price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on March 13, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has experienced a -28.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WGS’s Market Performance

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a -28.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.19% decline in the past month and a 19.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.27% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.10% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -65.07% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4552. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Feeley Kevin, who sale 10,397 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Feeley Kevin now owns 28,486 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $4,662 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In summary, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.