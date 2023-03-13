First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -14.84 compared to its previous closing price of 96.01. but the company has seen a -33.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 24 min ago that First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Right Now?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Republic Bank (FRC) is $142.50, which is $61.47 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on March 13, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC’s stock has seen a -33.65% decrease for the week, with a -41.96% drop in the past month and a -30.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.23% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -40.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FRC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRC Trading at -36.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.34%, as shares sank -40.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -33.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.56. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -32.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Republic Bank (FRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.