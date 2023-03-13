First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) by analysts is $9.50, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 267.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AG was 6.14M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AG’s Market Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has experienced a -6.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.21% drop in the past month, and a -34.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for AG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.43% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.58% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -26.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.