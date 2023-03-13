Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIE is $10.00, The public float for FFIE is 445.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.95% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on March 13, 2023 was 54.44M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has decreased by -11.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE’s stock has fallen by -17.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.48% and a quarterly rise of 88.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.79% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.58% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -67.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at -21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -33.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5796. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw 61.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -99.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.