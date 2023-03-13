Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a -19.71% decrease in the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a -30.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.29% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EVLV is $5.08, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 104.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for EVLV on March 13, 2023 was 723.92K shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -9.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a -19.71% decrease in the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a -30.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.29% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5.40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares sank -19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -19.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Mar 08. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 246,919 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $25,040 using the latest closing price.

George Peter Gustav, the President & CEO of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 43,942 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that George Peter Gustav is holding 734,623 shares at $128,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.30 for the present operating margin

+3.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.14. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.