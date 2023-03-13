Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s (FND) Stock

In the past week, FND stock has gone down by -4.96%, with a monthly decline of -12.37% and a quarterly surge of 16.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for FND stock, with a simple moving average of 10.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FND is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FND is $96.41, which is $10.01 above the current price. The public float for FND is 104.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FND on March 13, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 85.73. however, the company has experienced a -4.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FND, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

FND Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.67. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Robbins Brian K, who sale 19,504 shares at the price of $91.82 back on Feb 28. After this action, Robbins Brian K now owns 23,674 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $1,790,838 using the latest closing price.

Christopherson David Victor, the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $92.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Christopherson David Victor is holding 56,527 shares at $368,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +6.99. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.