Evaluating the Impact of -6.85 Increase on Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) Stock

The stock of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has seen a -13.45% decrease in the past week, with a -23.95% drop in the past month, and a -3.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for JWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.72% for JWN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Right Now?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by analysts is $18.18, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for JWN is 97.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.13% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of JWN was 6.09M shares.

JWN) stock’s latest price update

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 18.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Nordstrom Is Leaving Canada. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $23 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JWN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

JWN Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.93. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Worzel Ken, who sale 28,645 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Worzel Ken now owns 125,026 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $601,528 using the latest closing price.

Worzel Ken, the Chief Customer Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 1,540 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Worzel Ken is holding 128,671 shares at $30,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +1.58. Equity return is now at value 67.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.