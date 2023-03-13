Evaluating the Impact of 54.20 Increase on Euda Health Holdings Limited’s (EUDA) Stock

The stock of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a 50.75% increase in the past week, with a 37.41% gain in the past month, and a -17.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 68.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.13% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.42% for EUDA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EUDA was 133.02K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has increased by 54.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at 27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.73%, as shares surge +23.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +50.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.41. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw 22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.