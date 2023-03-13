Evaluating the Impact of -13.01 Increase on StepStone Group Inc.’s (STEP) Stock

The stock of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has gone down by -19.56% for the week, with a -22.60% drop in the past month and a -16.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.08% for STEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.12% for STEP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) Right Now?

The public float for STEP is 48.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On March 13, 2023, STEP’s average trading volume was 277.98K shares.

STEP) stock’s latest price update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP)’s stock price has decreased by -13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 27.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEP reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for STEP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to STEP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

STEP Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP fell by -19.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from Park David Y, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Mar 01. After this action, Park David Y now owns 31,864 shares of StepStone Group Inc., valued at $68,448 using the latest closing price.

Lim James, the 10% Owner of StepStone Group Inc., sale 446 shares at $31.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Lim James is holding 6,889,621 shares at $13,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.96 for the present operating margin

+98.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for StepStone Group Inc. stands at +14.01. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.