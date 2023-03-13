Evaluating the Impact of -0.53 Increase on Citigroup Inc.’s (C) Stock

In the past week, C stock has gone down by -7.66%, with a monthly decline of -5.49% and a quarterly surge of 8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.92% for C stock, with a simple moving average of -0.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.58.

The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for C on March 13, 2023 was 17.77M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 48.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Citigroup CEO Fraser Gets $24.5 Million 2022 Paycheck, Up 9%

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.76. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $50.77 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 82,779 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $149,772 using the latest closing price.

COLE TITILOPE, the CEO, Legacy Franchises of Citigroup Inc., sale 11,903 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that COLE TITILOPE is holding 65,764 shares at $608,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc. (C) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.