EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of EQT Corporation (EQT) has seen a -11.47% decrease in the past week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month, and a -17.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for EQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.64% for EQT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 9.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQT is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQT is 358.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. On March 13, 2023, EQT’s average trading volume was 6.97M shares.

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 31.34. However, the company has seen a -11.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQT, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

EQT Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.22. In addition, EQT Corporation saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQT Corporation (EQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.