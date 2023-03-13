Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is $17.59, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on March 13, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

ERJ stock's latest price update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has increased by 4.27 compared to its previous closing price of 13.83. However, the company has experienced a 4.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERJ’s Market Performance

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.10% gain in the past month and a 38.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.86% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 36.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 31.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+15.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -1.21. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.