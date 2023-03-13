E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. however, the company has experienced a -16.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for EJH is 238.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on March 13, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH stock saw a decrease of -16.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -51.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.40% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.60% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -94.60% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -56.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares sank -47.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2060. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -64.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at -8.52. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

In summary, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.