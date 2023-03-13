DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DRD is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRD is $10.74, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for DRD on March 13, 2023 was 217.41K shares.

DRD) stock’s latest price update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD)’s stock price has increased by 7.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRD’s Market Performance

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.29% decline in the past month and a 5.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for DRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for DRD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05th of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+25.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +21.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.