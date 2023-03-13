DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 18.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DKNG is $23.95, which is $5.5 above the current price. The public float for DKNG is 434.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on March 13, 2023 was 13.95M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has seen a -2.57% decrease for the week, with a 4.98% rise in the past month and a 33.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for DKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $22 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Sell” to DKNG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.53. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 62.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 281,616 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 3,390,298 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,390,130 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 275,025 shares at $19.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 3,671,914 shares at $5,340,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.