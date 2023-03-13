DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) by analysts is $78.73, which is $24.91 above the current market price. The public float for DASH is 357.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of DASH was 5.04M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 55.28. but the company has seen a -7.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that How DoorDash Uses Analytics and Forecasting Amid Economic Uncertainty

DASH’s Market Performance

DASH’s stock has fallen by -7.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.67% and a quarterly drop of -0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for DoorDash Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.85% for DASH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $77 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DASH reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for DASH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to DASH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

DASH Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.97. In addition, DoorDash Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Fang Andy, who sale 67,000 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Mar 07. After this action, Fang Andy now owns 37,207 shares of DoorDash Inc., valued at $3,834,813 using the latest closing price.

Fang Andy, the Director of DoorDash Inc., sale 67,000 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Fang Andy is holding 37,207 shares at $3,835,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.61 for the present operating margin

+39.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc. stands at -20.74. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.