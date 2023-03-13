Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is above average at 5.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $177.97, which is $44.01 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FANG on March 13, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 135.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has experienced a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a 2.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $181 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $211. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.73. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.