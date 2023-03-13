Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. however, the company has experienced a -16.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.87.

The public float for DNN is 810.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on March 13, 2023 was 5.05M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stock saw a decrease of -16.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.71% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2555. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.