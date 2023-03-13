CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTIC is $11.23, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for CTIC is 125.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTIC on March 13, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. but the company has seen a -17.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has seen a -17.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.67% decline in the past month and a -19.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for CTIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.16% for CTIC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at -18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -16.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC fell by -17.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw -25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value 550.20, with -72.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.