Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $63.96, which is $12.27 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.76% of that float. On March 13, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 17.71M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 58.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Coinbase Buys a Crypto Hedge Fund, Setting Its Sights on Institutional Clients

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a -17.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.04% decline in the past month and a 29.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.72% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COIN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

COIN Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.63. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,732 shares at the price of $64.46 back on Mar 01. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,916,441 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 2,325 shares at $59.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Grewal Paul is holding 64,735 shares at $138,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.