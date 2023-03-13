Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CDE is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDE is $4.51, which is $1.62 above than the current price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on March 13, 2023 was 5.05M shares.

CDE stock's latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. However, the company has seen a -10.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE’s stock has fallen by -10.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.17% and a quarterly drop of -17.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.74% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CDE Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Mar 07. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 234,122 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $29,287 using the latest closing price.

Gress Randy, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gress Randy is holding 205,213 shares at $58,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.