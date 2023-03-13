Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCO is 2.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is $2.13, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 470.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On March 13, 2023, CCO’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO’s stock has fallen by -25.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.79% and a quarterly rise of 16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.83% for CCO stock, with a simple moving average of -17.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

CCO Trading at -24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -25.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5972. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.