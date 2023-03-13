Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock Faces 2.79% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a -6.17% decrease in the past week, with a 3.69% gain in the past month, and a -8.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for LNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for LNG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by analysts is $199.95, which is $45.72 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 240.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.93M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 153.15. however, the company has experienced a -6.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/22 that Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a -6.17% decrease in the past week, with a 3.69% gain in the past month, and a -8.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for LNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for LNG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

LNG Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.19. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Aaron D., the SVP, Operations of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $168.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Stephenson Aaron D. is holding 56,016 shares at $504,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.