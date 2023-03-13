ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has gone down by -12.73% for the week, with a -20.61% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.49% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $18.21, which is $8.9 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 334.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on March 13, 2023 was 9.96M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has gone down by -12.73% for the week, with a -20.61% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.49% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 1,989,958 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $19,899,580 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 508,101 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $5,121,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.06 for the present operating margin

+16.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.59. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -31.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.