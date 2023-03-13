Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has decreased by -10.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 0.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On March 13, 2023, CTRM’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has seen a 47.78% increase in the past week, with a 57.02% rise in the past month, and a 51.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for CTRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.93% for CTRM stock, with a simple moving average of 45.99% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 54.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.01%, as shares sank -35.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -39.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2154. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 79.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +45.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.