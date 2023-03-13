CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen a -10.95% decrease in the past week, with a -17.78% drop in the past month, and a -6.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for KMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.75% for KMX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 17.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is $61.14, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMX on March 13, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 63.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Used-Car Dealers’ Stocks Attract Buying From Insiders

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $66 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

KMX Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.54. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.